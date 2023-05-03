Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan batsman Aamer Sohail said sacking Babar Azam as captain will not necessarily result in the national team performing better.

Azam has come under intense criticism for his leadership abilities since the men in green have suffered a string of poor results.

Most recently, they were 2-0 up in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand, but failed to secure a win. Instead, the series concluded as a 2-2 draw.

Despite this, Aamer insisted that removing Azam as captain will not bring about a change in fortunes.

“I do not agree that change in captaincy will bring any significant progress. Is there a guarantee that a new skipper will result in improved showing by the team?” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rather than focus on the 28-year-old and his captaincy skills, Aamer said Pakistan should focus on developing the skills of the many talented players they possess.

“Instead of captaincy, [the] focus should be on grooming budding players, which Pakistan definitely has in abundance,” he said.

Pakistan are currently in the midst of a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they lead 2-0 after winning the first two games.

The third match will take place on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

