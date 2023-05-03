Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik continues to remain a great choice for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise despite the fact that he is 41 years old.

Imad pointed out that Malik is still performing well in domestic T20 tournaments around the world and can pass on his decades of experience to the youngsters in the team.

In the recent edition of the PSL, Malik scored 200 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 28.57 and a strike-rate of 127.38.

He also took four wickets at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 6.30.

“Shoaib Malik, who plays in leagues worldwide, can be a great choice for the team,” Imad told Cricket Pakistan.

Given the way he has performed, many people believe Malik should still be representing Pakistan in T20Is. However, the senior cricketer last played for his country in November 2021.

Pakistan are currently playing a limited overs series against New Zealand on home soil.

Imad featured in the five-match T20I series, where he snapped up eight wickets at an average of 10.37 and an economy rate of 5.92.

Neither he nor Malik were included in the team for the ongoing five-match ODI series, which Pakistan lead 2-0.

The third ODI will be held on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

