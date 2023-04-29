Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan seamer Umar Gul said it is not necessary to remove Babar Azam as captain right now.

His comments come after there has been a lot of talk and speculation regarding the 28-year-old and whether he is the right man for the job.

This stems from the poor results the Pakistan team have endured over the past few months, with many of them coming during their home season.

Currently playing against New Zealand on home soil, Pakistan were up 2-0 in the five-match T20I series but failed to seal the deal as the Black Caps came storming back to end the series as a 2-2 draw.

Despite this, Umar has defended Azam, saying he should continue leading the men in green in all three formats.

“At the moment there is no need to replace him as captain,” the 40-year-old said in a video shared by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are now facing New Zealand in a five-match ODI series and won the first game by five wickets. Azam scored 49 runs in that match.

The second ODI will be held on Saturday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

