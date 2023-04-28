Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England batsman Joe Root said his Australian counterpart Steve Smith plays shots that other cricketers like Pakistan captain Babar Azam can’t.

Root pointed this out when discussing about the top batsmen in the world, which included Smith, Azam, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and India megastar Virat Kohli.

While he noted that each of them are elite athletes and performers, the 32-year-old noted that all of them have their own unique playing style.

“Steve Smith will play shots that other guys can’t,” he told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

Just recently, Azam amassed 130 runs in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.07. Even though the men in green held a 2-0 lead at one point, the series ended up finishing as a 2-2 draw.

Pakistan and New Zealand are now playing a five-match ODI series. The men in green hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first game by five wickets.

The second match will take place on Saturday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below)

