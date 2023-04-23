Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Danish Kaneria wants to see Sarfaraz Ahmed become Pakistan’s Test captain once again as he feels the 35-year-old is a “better option than Babar Azam”.

Azam has been leading the national team in all three formats, but a string of poor results as of late have put him under increasing pressure.

After a 3-0 Test loss to England, a 0-0 Test draw against New Zealand and a 2-1 ODI series loss to the Black Caps, rumours started mounting that the captaincy could be split.

However, no action has been taken so far and Azam continues to be in charge of the men in green.

Despite this, Kaneria has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider stripping the 28-year-old of the Test captaincy and handing it to Sarfaraz as he led Pakistan in the past.

“He is a better option than Babar Azam,” he said during a live session on a YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Sarfaraz recently made his Test comeback in the two-match series against New Zealand, where he amassed 335 runs, which included a career-best knock of 118, at an average of 83.75.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their T20I series against New Zealand, where he has scored 111 runs, which includes a century, at an average of 55.50 and a strike-rate of 156.33.

The men in green currently hold a 2-1 lead going into the fifth and final T20I on Monday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

