Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer was such a high calibre player that he forced him to elevate his own game.

Wasim is arguably Pakistan’s greatest-ever fast bowler and troubled batsmen all over the world with his pace, bounce and ability to swing the ball.

In the 104 Tests he played for his country, Wasim took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history, claiming 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Tendulkar noted that to this day, he still remembers the experience of battling against Wasim.

“Cricket is a team sport, but everything goes back to the rivalry of batter and bowler, and in Wasim Akram every batter had a wonderful rival – when you play against someone of that calibre, it lifts your game as well, and the experience stays with you forever,” the ‘Little Master’ wrote in Wasim’s autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir, as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently playing a limited overs series against New Zealand and are 2-1 in the five-match T20I series after the fourth T20I was abandoned due to a hailstorm.

The fifth T20I will be played on Monday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Good player of spin, Ricky Ponting says Pakistan batsman excels in this category

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28883 ( 19.26 % ) Waqar Younis 2949 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8714 ( 5.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 41245 ( 27.5 % ) Imran Khan 29540 ( 19.7 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3223 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3274 ( 2.18 % ) Hanif Mohammad 561 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5337 ( 3.56 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3301 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9193 ( 6.13 % ) Saeed Anwar 10581 ( 7.06 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1130 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2042 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...