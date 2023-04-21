Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said it was a great experience to talk to iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf and “hear some of his views on the game”.

Yousuf is widely regarded as one of the classiest batsmen Pakistan ever produced and was recently the national team’s batting coach.

It was during the Black Caps’ tour from December to January that Williamson got the opportunity to chat with the 48-year-old.

“It was great to ask a few questions and hear some of his views on the game,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Yousuf featured in 90 Tests for Pakistan and made 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also participated in 288 ODIs and amassed 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

In regards to his T20I career, he took part in three matches, where he scored 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

Yousuf also holds the record for the most Test runs scored in a calendar year as he amassed 1,788 runs in 11 Tests in 2006, which included nine centuries and three fifties, at an average of 99.33.

Pakistan are now taking on New Zealand in a white-ball series and lead the five-match T20I series 2-1 after the fourth match was abandoned due to a hailstorm.

The fifth T20I will be held on Monday in Rawalpindi.

Williamson, however, will be sidelined for quite some time as he will undergo surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, which he suffered while playing in his first Indian Premier League (IPL) match for the Gujarat Titans.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

