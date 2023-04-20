Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan great Wasim Akram said left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi is showing he has true leadership skills.

This comes after Afridi captained the Lahore Qalandars to their second consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

The 23-year-old took 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.15 and an economy rate of 9.13.

In the final, however, he also made his presence felt with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 44 off 15 balls, which included two boundaries and five sixes, as the Qalandars beat the Sultans by one run.

“Shaheen Afridi has leadership skills,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

Following a successful PSL campaign, Afridi has been rested for Pakistan’s ongoing three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

He is now playing in the limited overs series against New Zealand and taken three wickets in three T20Is at an average of 23 and an economy rate of 6.90.

The fourth T20I will be held on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: It’s out of my hands, Mohammad Abbas vows to keep working hard despite being ignored by Pakistan selectors

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 4316 ( 77.86 % ) No! 1227 ( 22.14 % )

Like this: Like Loading...