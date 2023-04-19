Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has vowed to keep working and training hard despite being ignored for almost two years.

The 33-year-old last represented his country in August 2021, but has performed brilliantly in domestic cricket.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he claimed 18 wickets in six matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 24.16.

Abbas also featured in the 2022 County Championship, where he finished with 50 wickets in 12 games for Hampshire at an average of 17.62.

Despite acknowledging that he is disappointed about being overlooked, the veteran seamer has no intentions of giving up.

“I will continue to put in the hard yards because that’s the only thing I can do since selection is out of my hands,” he told Geo News.

Pakistan are now facing New Zealand in a limited overs series and lead 2-1 in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

With Abbas not having been picked, he is back representing Hampshire in Division One of the 2023 County Championship, where he has taken 15 wickets in two matches at an average of 14.93.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

