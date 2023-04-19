Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is incredibly disciplined when it comes to his diet, training and overall lifestyle.

Rauf is one of Pakistan’s fastest bowlers as he is capable of hitting speeds close to 155 kph.

He is a regular face in the limited overs squads, but has only played in one Test match to date.

“He (Haris) is very disciplined with his diet, training, and his lifestyle,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rauf played an instrumental role in helping the Qalandars win their second straight trophy as he took 17 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 25.70 and an economy rate of 9.26.

Pakistan just travelled to Sharjah to play three T20Is against Afghanistan, which they lost 2-1. Rauf was not part of the squad as he was rested for the series.

He is now involved in the ongoing limited overs series against New Zealand, where he has taken 10 wickets in three T20Is at an average of 7.60 and an economy rate of 6.60.

Pakistan lead 2-1 in the five-match series, with the fourth T20I to be played on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

