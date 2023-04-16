Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has praised wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed for never giving up after he made a memorable return to Test cricket.

Sarfaraz was picked ahead of go-to wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for the two-Test series against New Zealand, which will held from December to January.

The 35-year-old made the most of his opportunity as he scored 335 runs, which included a career-best 118, at an average of 83.75.

Prior to the New Zealand series, Sarfaraz hadn’t played a Test match since January 2019. Despite regularly being included in the Test team, he constantly found himself on the bench.

Nonetheless, he stayed ready to grab his chance when it arose, and Azam admitted that this was incredibly admirable.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed never gave up,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now playing a limited overs series against New Zealand on home soil and lead the five-match T20I series 2-0.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Got all the gears, Ricky Ponting says Pakistan batsman can go all-out attacking or protect his wicket

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48548 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 302866 ( 75.9 % ) Steve Smith 6911 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8742 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 49 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 14000 ( 3.51 % ) Joe Root 3069 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2868 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2646 ( 0.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1316 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3517 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 793 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2415 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...