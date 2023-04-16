Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rasheed said it’s good to see left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir playing in T20 leagues around the world.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 as he was angry with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the coaching staff at that time.

The 30-year-old has mentioned the possibility to coming out of retirement to play for the men in green again, but since he has not taken any concrete action, Rasheed said he is unsure about whether Amir will make himself available for selection in the future.

“In Amir’s case, I am not sure about his status. I have heard he is thinking of taking his retirement back. It is good that he is playing,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a limited overs series against New Zealand and are 2-0 up in the five-match T20I series.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 1556 ( 71.51 % ) No! 620 ( 28.49 % )

