Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said Misbah-ul-Haq was able to perform at the age of 40 and beyond, which proves that age should not be a factor when it comes to selection.

He noted that if the former captain was able to do this, why can’t other senior players like himself and Shoaib Malik do the same.

Wahab last played for Pakistan in December 2020, while Malik hasn’t represented his country since November 2021.

“Take the example of Misbah Bhai, who performed for Pakistan at 40 [plus],” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“In my opinion, age must not be the criteria. If any senior player is worthy for the team, he should be selected regardless of age.”

Pakistan are now playing a limited overs series against New Zealand and are leading 2-0 in the five-match T20I series.

The third T20I will take place on Monday in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Good to see him playing, Haroon Rasheed on Pakistan player who has been furious with the PCB

Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! 493 ( 75.5 % ) No! 160 ( 24.5 % )

Like this: Like Loading...