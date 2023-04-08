Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said Babar Azam must start delivering as captain as it has already been three years since he was given the leadership role.

The men in green managed to make it to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in extraordinary circumstances, but since then, they have not performed at their best.

They were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England before drawing both their Tests against New Zealand. After that, they lost 2-1 to the Black Caps in a three-match ODI series.

With the 2023 World Cup scheduled to be held in India from October to November, Akmal reiterated that Azam has to start getting the job done as captain.

“He has been captain for three years and it is time to deliver,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a white-ball series against New Zealand, which will begin on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

