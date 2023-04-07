Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Robin Uthappa praised Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif for the swing he used to generate when bowling.

Asif was a nightmare for opposition batsmen as he moved the ball both ways and maintained a consistent line and length that made him very difficult to play and score runs off.

His disciplined bowling and incredible variations brought him a lot of success as he took plenty of wickets.

“Asif used to swing the ball,” Uthappa was was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and claimed 106 wickets at an average of 24.36.

He also picked up 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for T20Is, he played in 11 matches and finished with 13 wickets at an average of 26.38.

