Left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz is targeting a spot in Pakistan’s 2023 World Cup squad and is ready to do what it takes to keep himself in contention.

The 37-year-old hasn’t played international cricket since December 2020, but has been active on the domestic scene.

Most recently, he featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took 10 wickets in 11 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 9.25.

While he knows there will be a lot of competition since there are a number of other elite fast bowlers making their presence felt, Wahab is ready for battle as he is determined to secure one of the places in the World Cup team for himself.

The 2023 World Cup will be held in India from October to November.

“Obviously, it’s World Cup year and I really want to represent Pakistan once again,” the 140 kph speedster was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play a limited overs series against New Zealand, but Wahab was not picked for it.

The series, which gets underway on April 14, will consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

