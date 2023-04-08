Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Shadab Khan can’t be Pakistan captain as he is injured 50 percent of the time.

He noted that his consistent injury woes will prove to be a barrier should the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) want to find someone to replace Babar Azam as captain in one or more formats.

“He misses 50 percent [of] matches due to injury,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 24-year-old was recently in action for the national team and even captained them during their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Despite taking three wickets at an average of 17.33 and scoring 72 runs at an average of 24, he was unable to stop Pakistan from losing the series 2-1.

Next up for Pakistan will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand, which will start on April 14.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

