Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali said it’s time for Babar Azam to resign as captain as it has not been working out.

The national team have endured a string of dismal results as of late, especially during their recent home season.

Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England before drawing both their Tests against New Zealand. They subsequently lost the three-match ODI series that followed 2-1.

Even though Azam starred with the bat throughout those matches, Basit feels a change in leadership is required.

“Babar Azam should quit [the] captaincy,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, Pakistan played three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah and lost the series 2-1. Azam did not take part in it as he was rested.

Next up for the team will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand on home soil, which will be held from April to May.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Mohammad Amir is a good player, Inzamam-ul-Haq sees merit in picking him in the Pakistan team

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 1996 ( 74.23 % ) No! 693 ( 25.77 % )

Like this: Like Loading...