Former spinner Danish Kaneria has called for Sarfaraz Ahmed to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan Test captain.

Currently, Azam leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game, but there has been mounting pressure on him, especially after the team’s dismal home season.

The men in green were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England, while both their Tests against New Zealand ended as a draw. Following this, they lost the three-match ODI series against the Black Caps 2-1.

Given Pakistan’s poor results, Sarfaraz feels that a change in leadership is needed and pointed out that Sarfaraz is the best candidate as he previously captained the side.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed should be made Pakistan’s Test captain,” Kaneria said during a live session on a YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

It should be noted that Sarfaraz made his Test comeback in the two-match series against New Zealand as he replaced first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI.

The 35-year-old was absolutely brilliant with the bat as he amassed 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

