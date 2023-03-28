Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he has had enough of people comparing him to his uncle – legendary captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The 27-year-old said although people have told him that he has handled this very well, he admitted that he hasn’t and simply “went with the flow” as he had no other option.

The nepotism tag has been attached to Imam ever since he had his international debut in 2017. Even after proving himself time and time again with the bat, he still continues to be criticised and told that he is only in the team because he is Inzamam’s nephew.

“If I’m being honest, I felt I should tell chachu (Inzamam), ‘what was my mistake?” Imam told Sports Central as quoted by NDTV.

“But some things come unwanted in your life. People say that I handled it well, but I actually didn’t. I just went with the flow because I had no other option. I came after a long process as well; I played two U19 World Cups, played in 45 first-class matches and had an average of 50 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy when I was first picked in the team.”

Pakistan recently played three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1. Imam was not selected for that series and also didn’t feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

