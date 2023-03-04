Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former spinner Danish Kaneria has told Babar Azam to put his ego aside and ask Sarfaraz Ahmed for help in regards to the Pakistan captaincy.

Sarfaraz used to lead the men in green in all three formats and knows the challenges that come with the leadership role.

Having navigated through many problems during his tenure, Kaneria feels Azam should swallow his pride and seek advice from the 35-year-old.

This comes after the Pakistan team endured a horrid run of form during their Test series against England, which they lost 3-0. They then drew their two-Test series against New Zealand 0-0, while the ODI series ended 2-1 in the Black Caps’ favour.

“He could have kept his ego aside and asked Sarfaraz Ahmed how to captain,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Azam is currently involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is leading the Peshawar Zalmi.

As for Sarfaraz, he is captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 473 ( 12.86 % ) Karachi Kings 364 ( 9.9 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1095 ( 29.77 % ) Multan Sultans 603 ( 16.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 809 ( 22 % ) Quetta Gladiators 334 ( 9.08 % )

