Former England captain Nasser Hussain said he loves watching Babar Azam play, but admitted that the Pakistan skipper is “under immense pressure” at the moment.

This stems from the fact that the national team endured a disastrous home season, during which they took on England and New Zealand.

Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 by England in their Test series, while both Tests they played against New Zealand concluded as a draw. In the three-match ODI series that followed, the men in green were defeated 2-1.

“So I love watching Babar play, and he’s under immense pressure,” Hussain told Cricwick as quoted by NDTV.

Azam is now captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has accumulated 178 runs in six matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 35.60 and a strike-rate of 128.05.

The Zalmi have won three games and lost three. Their next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseebullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available for playoffs), Azmatullah Omarzai

