India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said Pakistan left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is just too quick at times as he has the ability to “beat the batters in the air and off the pitch with his pace”.

Afridi, 22, has been clocked at speeds just over 150 kph in the past.

This, along with his wicket-taking skills, helped him become the leader of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats.

“He has the capability to beat the batters in the air and off the pitch with his pace upfront,” Tendulkar told PTI as quoted by NDTV.

After spending a few months recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the 2022 T20 World Cup final, Afridi made his return in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is captaining the Lahore Qalandars.

In the team’s first game, which was a one-run win over the Multan Sultans, he finished with figures of 1-27 off his four overs.

The Qalandars’ next fixture will see them face off against the Karachi Kings on Sunday.

