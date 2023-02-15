Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was highly impressed with the way up-and-coming Pakistan fast bowler Aamer Jamal nailed his wide yorkers.

Jamal has featured in two T20Is for Pakistan to date, with both coming against England in September.

In the final over of the fifth T20I, Jamal bowled four brilliant wide yorkers, which helped Pakistan win the match by six runs.

Hussain applauded the 26-year-old for his skillful bowling, saying it was “incredible” and “absolutely brilliant”.

“Incredible that. 4 out of the balls in the last over Aamer Jamal absolutely nailed the wide yorkers. The pressure he was on in that last over, he was brilliant, absolutely brilliant,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Jamal is now playing for the Peshawar Zalmi, who began their Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign against the Karachi Kings on Tuesday.

In that match, which the Zalmi won by two runs, Jamal was not picked in the playing XI.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Multan Sultans on February 17.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

