Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said he stays in contact with speedster Hasan Ali and tells not him not to lose hope.

Hasan hasn’t played regularly for the national team in the last few months, but did make his Test return in the recent series against New Zealand.

He only featured in one game against the Black Caps and picked up one wicket at an average of 111.

While this doesn’t sound very impressive, Afridi noted that it is important to keep backing players who are going through tough times so that they slowly regain their confidence and get back to their best.

“I still talk to him, message him and tell him to not lose hope,” he said on Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Hasan will now play for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United’s first match in PSL 8 will be against the Karachi Kings on February 16 in Karachi.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

