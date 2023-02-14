Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has lavished praise on youngster Naseem Shah, saying it is “very, very impressive” to see him bowling at speeds of 140 kph or more consistently.

Naseem has established himself as a key member of the pace attack in all three formats of the game through a series of strong performances.

During Pakistan’s recent series against New Zealand, he took four wickets in the one Test match he played at an average of 28.50.

He then proceeded to claim eight wickets in two ODIs at an average of 14.37.

“It really is, it’s very, very impressive. Under pressure, against the big teams, bowling consistently well and with consistent pace. 140 plus,” Wasim said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Naseem is now participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is representing the Quetta Gladiators, who will kick off their campaign against the Multan Sultans on February 15.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: You won’t be the next Shoaib Akhtar or Wasim Akram, Salman Butt tells one format Pakistan speedster

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 193 ( 10.98 % ) Karachi Kings 235 ( 13.37 % ) Lahore Qalandars 544 ( 30.94 % ) Multan Sultans 194 ( 11.04 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 387 ( 22.01 % ) Quetta Gladiators 205 ( 11.66 % )

Like this: Like Loading...