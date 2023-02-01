Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said spinner Abrar Ahmed “dominated” in his Test debut against England in Multan.

Abrar had been performing well in domestic cricket and got the opportunity to play in the series after earning a call-up.

He started with a bang, taking seven wickets in the first innings of the match. Overall, the 24-year-old finished with 17 wickets in two Tests at an average of 27.17.

“Abrar [Ahmed] dominated in Multan,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Abrar was subsequently selected for the two-Test series against New Zealand, where he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 43.63.

He will now represent Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Azam will captain the Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Zalmi will start their campaign against the Karachi Kings on February 14, while Islamabad United’s opening game will be against the Kings on February 16.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: At least he can build pressure, Salman Butt slams decision to drop Pakistan bowler

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 58 ( 10.41 % ) Karachi Kings 84 ( 15.08 % ) Lahore Qalandars 178 ( 31.96 % ) Multan Sultans 52 ( 9.34 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 113 ( 20.29 % ) Quetta Gladiators 72 ( 12.93 % )

Like this: Like Loading...