Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has slammed the team’s decision to drop spinner Nauman Ali for the recent two-Test series against New Zealand.

Salman noted that even if Nauman doesn’t take wickets, he can put pressure on the opposition batsmen by restricting the flow of runs.

He added that when the other spinners are conceding more than six runs per over, which was the case during the three-Test series against England, it would have been wise to have someone experienced like Nauman who could have brought the run rate down.

“Even if he isn’t able to take wickets he is someone who can build pressure on the opposition by containing runs. When your spinners are going at 6-7 runs per over then even the captain will remain confused,” Salman told Cricwick.

Nauman only featured in one of the Tests against England and took four wickets.

The 36-year-old has not been picked by any team for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

