Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has asked why he wasn’t picked by any Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise when there isn’t any problem with his performance.

Shehzad acknowledged that he had to spend some time on the sidelines to recover from an injury, but came back with a bang as he has done well in domestic cricket and other cricket tournaments around the world.

He recently represented Central Punjab in the Pakistan Cup, which is the country’s 50-over competition, and scored 422 runs in 11 matches, which included six half-centuries, at an average of 42.20.

Despite the 31-year-old’s performance in that tournament, it wasn’t enough to convince any team to pick him in their squad for PSL 8.

“I don’t think there is any problem with my performance. Yes, due to injury, I was out of cricket action for some time, but then I returned to domestic cricket, played in a couple of leagues, and you can see my performances,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: What variations and control, Ben Stokes on Pakistan bowler who left many England batsmen bamboozled

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 55 ( 10.52 % ) Karachi Kings 76 ( 14.53 % ) Lahore Qalandars 168 ( 32.12 % ) Multan Sultans 50 ( 9.56 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 106 ( 20.27 % ) Quetta Gladiators 68 ( 13 % )

Like this: Like Loading...