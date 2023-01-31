Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England Test captain Ben Stokes has praised Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed for his variations and control when bowling.

He acknowledged that maintaining a consistent line and length when bowling so many different types of deliveries is not easy.

This is where the 24-year-old excelled in the three-Test series against England, which marked his international debut.

Abrar featured in two Tests and finished with 17 wickets to his name at an average of 27.17.

“To be able to have control which he had especially with the variations he has got, so credit to him,” Stokes was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

After a dominant performance against England, Abrar followed that up with 11 wickets in two Tests against New Zealand at an average of 43.63.

He will now put his skills on show in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will play for Islamabad United.

PSL 8 will take place between February 13 and March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United will kickstart their campaign against the Karachi Kings on February 16.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson and Tymal Mills

