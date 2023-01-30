Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former England captain Nasser Hussain admitted that he feels Pakistan tend to complicate their selection matters at time instead of playing it simple and picking their best batsmen.

Pakistan have been experimenting with a number of different players lately due to injuries and spots that need to be filled.

While some have worked out, such as middle order batsmen Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman, others haven’t provided the results they would have wanted.

This is where Hussain feels that Pakistan are shooting themselves in the foot sometimes as they should simply select the best performing players instead of trying to look for alternative answers.

“Sometimes I do feel like they [Pakistan] don’t pick as well as they could. Don’t confuse it. Just pick your best batters,” the well-known commentator told Cricwick.

Many of the Pakistan players will now be involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: What good is he on the bench, Salman Butt says Pakistan bowler with 15 years experience should be playing regularly

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 40 ( 10.08 % ) Karachi Kings 47 ( 11.84 % ) Lahore Qalandars 130 ( 32.75 % ) Multan Sultans 38 ( 9.57 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 85 ( 21.41 % ) Quetta Gladiators 57 ( 14.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...