Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has admitted that Pakistan mystery spinner Saeed Ajmal gave him many sleepless nights.

Ajmal troubled numerous batsmen all over the world with his different variations, including the famed doosra and teesra.

In addition to struggling against the Pakistan spin magician, Du Plessis conceded that he also had his fair share of problems against India spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

“Saeed Ajmal quite a bit and then Test matches in India, Ravindra Jadeja,” the former South Africa captain told ESPNcricinfo.

Ajmal represented Pakistan in 35 Tests and took 178 wickets at an average of 28.10.

He also picked up 184 wickets in 113 ODIs at an average of 22.72.

As for his T20I career, the 45-year-old finished with 85 wickets in 64 matches at an average of 17.83.

Ajmal will now be preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is Islamabad United’s assistant coach.

PSL 8 will be played from February 13 to March 19, with the matches set to be hosted in five cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

As for Du Plessis, he is captaining the Joburg Super Kings in the inaugural SA20, where he has scored 127 runs in five matches, which includes a top score of 51, at an average of 25.40 and a strike-rate of 139.56.

