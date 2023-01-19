Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has urged India fast bowler Mohammed Shami not to say things that “cultivate hate”.

This comes after legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar used a heartbroken emoji after the men in green were defeated by England in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

In response, with the same emojis, Shami tweeted: “Sorry brother It’s call karma.”

However, Afridi was less than impressed with the 32-year-old’s remarks, saying he should watch what he says, especially considering that he is a role model to many people.

“We are cricketers; we are ambassadors and role models. We should try to end all of this. We are neighbours. We shouldn’t do things that cultivate hate. If we start doing such things, what can we expect from the common people,” the former interim Pakistan chief selector was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“Our relationships improve with sports. We want to play with them, see them play in Pakistan.

“Even if you are retired, you shouldn’t do this. But you are a part of the current team; you should avoid such things.”

Pakistan recently played two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand on home soil.

The Test series ended as a 0-0 draw, while Pakistan lost the ODI series 2-1.

The country will now host the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

Shami, meanwhile, is playing for India in their ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. In the first match, which India won by 12 runs, he took one wicket.

