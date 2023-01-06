Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed believes that power-hitter Asif Ali has what it takes to be the national team’s X-factor.

He noted that Phil Salt plays the same role for England and showcased just how deadly he can be in the seven-match T20I series last year.

Asif, however, has been inconsistent when it comes to scoring runs despite being given numerous chances.

But, Hameed thinks if the 31-year-old can regain his form and have a major impact in the middle or lower order, depending on where Pakistan need him, then he can be one of their greatest assets.

“England played Salt consistently because he is an X-factor for them. For us, we have Asif Ali in that role,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just finished facing New Zealand in a two-Test series, which ended as a 0-0 draw as neither team won both matches.

They will now face each other in three ODIs, with the first one starting on Monday in Karachi. \

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

