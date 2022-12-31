Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Naseem Shah gets out-swing since his front arm is high when he is bowling, legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said.

He added that having a “clean action” also helps the 19-year-old, who is seen as a future superstar.

The Sultan of Swing added that he loves the way Naseem follows through after bowling as it shows he is giving it his all every time.

“What I love about him is his follow-through. The way he bends down, puts all the pressure on his front leg. A very clean action, that’s very important. His front arm is high, he gets the out-swing because of that,” Wasim said in a video as quoted by Cricwick.

Naseem is now involved in Pakistan’s two-Test series against New Zealand, which got underway on Monday in Karachi. However, he was not part of the playing XI for the first match, which finished as a draw.

The second Test will get underway on January 2 in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

