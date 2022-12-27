Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam should drown out all the noise and “clear his mind” as he “knows his own game”, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said.

This comes after many people have called on the 28-year-old to score runs quicker, especially in T20Is.

However, Ramiz wants Azam to play how he feels comfortable as it has brought him so much success.

“He should clear his mind because he knows his own game,” he said on fans forum with Ramiz as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam was in fine form in the three-Test series against England as he scored 348 runs, which included a hundred and three fifties, at an average of 58.

Currently, he is in action against New Zealand and continued his dominant streak as he struck an unbeaten 161 on the opening day of the first Test in Karachi, which came off 277 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Selectors should tell him he’s not needed, Shahid Afridi says Pakistan player is victim of communication breakdown

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48190 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 300755 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6866 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8605 ( 2.17 % ) Kane Williamson 13961 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3047 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2837 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1283 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2450 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1294 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3366 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 789 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...