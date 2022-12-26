Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said the previous selection committee should have made it clear to senior Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik if he was no longer part of their plans.

Afridi slammed the lack of communication, especially considering how experienced Malik is.

Furthermore, despite being 40 years old, he has still been one of the most solid performers in domestic T20 cricket.

“The selectors should have communicated with him if he wasn’t a part of their plans,” Afridi told Samaa News as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now gearing up to face New Zealand in two Tests and three ODIs, with the first Test starting on Monday in Karachi.

The national team will be on the hunt for a victory as they lost their most recent Test series against England 3-0.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

