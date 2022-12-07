Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer believes Pakistan’s batting revolves completely around captain Babar Azam right now.
This is because Azam has led from the front with the bat, regularly making big scores and rescuing his side from precarious situations.
In the T20 World Cup, the 28-year-old failed to fire, which meant other batsmen, especially those in the middle order, had to stand up and rise to the occasion.
Jaffer acknowledged that the men in green have to stop relying solely on Azam as the other batsmen have to start contributing consistently.
“At the moment Pakistan’s batting revolves around Babar Azam,” he told CricTracker.
Azam was back to his best in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi as he struck a brilliant 136, which came off 168 deliveries and included 19 boundaries and a six.
Despite this, Pakistan ended up losing the game on the final day by 74 runs.
The second Test will begin on Friday in Multan.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
