Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is among the top five cricketers in the world right now.

Azam is coming off a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, where he scored 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Even though he wasn’t at his best, the 28-year-old has performed consistently in all three formats for the last couple of years.

This, in Jaffer’s opinion, puts him right at the top with the very best in the game.

“In my opinion, Babar Azam is among the top five players currently,” he told CricTracker.

Azam showed why he belongs at the top with the other elite performers as he made a superb 136 in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan lost the match by 74 runs and will now be aiming to level the series in the second Test, which starts on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

