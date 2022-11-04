Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi could get bids in the range of 14-15 crore from Indian Premier League (IPL) teams if he were in the auction.

He noted that Afridi would get a lot of attention since he is tall, fast, take wickets with the new ball, and “unleashes yorkers at the death”.

Currently, Pakistan players are not allowed to play in the IPL due to the strained political relations between India and Pakistan.

“I have thought a lot about how crazy it would have been if Shaheen Afridi had been there in an IPL auction. A tall left-arm seamer who sets the game with the new ball and also unleashes yorkers at the death. He might have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at the IPL auction,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is now playing for the men in green in the T20 World Cup, where he has taken four wickets in four matches at an average of 24.

Pakistan have stayed alive in the race for the semi-finals as they took down South Africa by 33 runs via the D/L method on Thursday.

They will now face Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: They will get plenty of opportunities, Babar Azam promises Pakistan power-hitting trio

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4067 ( 56.49 % ) No! 3133 ( 43.51 % )

Like this: Like Loading...