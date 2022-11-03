Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan admitted he is incredibly impressed with how consistent captain Babar Azam has managed to be.

Azam has enjoyed a lot of success with the bat in all three formats throughout the year.

This is with the added pressure of being skipper and the high expectations people have of him every time he steps out to the crease.

Knowing all this, Moin admitted that it speaks volumes of just how talented the 28-year-old is.

“You have to praise the consistency of players such as Babar Azam,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he has accumulated eight runs in three matches at an average of 2.66 and a strike-rate of 53.33.

Pakistan are in dire straits at the moment as they lost their first two games to India and Zimbabwe.

However, they secured their first win after defeating the Netherlands by six wickets.

They will be hoping to maintain that momentum when they go up against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: One must bat at No. 3, Robin Uthappa on two Pakistan players who can fortify the batting line-up

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4039 ( 56.69 % ) No! 3086 ( 43.31 % )

Like this: Like Loading...