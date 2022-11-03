Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam has the hunger to succeed all the time.

Azam is one of the top batsmen in the world as he scores big runs at home and abroad in Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals.

Wasim noted that the 28-year-old’s excellent levels of fitness further help him excel at the international level.

“He is very hungry and very fit,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 World Cup, Azam has amassed 14 runs in four matches at an average of 3.50 and a strike-rate of 46.66.

His side have managed to keep themselves alive in the tournament as they started off with losses to India and Zimbabwe before taking down the Netherlands and South Africa.

Next up for the men in green will be Bangladesh, who they will face on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

