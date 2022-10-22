Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Younis Ahmed said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s performance will be the real difference when the men in green face India in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The two sides will go head to head on Sunday in Melbourne.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Afridi carved through India’s batting line-up, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 3-31 off his four overs.

He ended up being named Man of the Match as Pakistan cruised to a 10-wicket win, which was their first-ever T20 World Cup win over the men in blue.

With the two arch-rivals set to clash in a few days’ time, Afridi will be aiming to have an impact with the ball again. However, he will be returning from a right knee ligament injury that kept him sidelined for the last few months.

The 22-year-old missed the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s seven-match T20 series against England and the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Given that he is the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack, Younis noted that it will be up to Afridi to set the tone when he has the new ball in his hand.

“Shaheen Afridi’s four overs with full rhythm will prove to be the real difference,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

