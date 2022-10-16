Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former pace bowler Aaqib Javed said Pakistan can’t find anyone to replace veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Malik was the team’s go-to all-rounder, along with fellow senior player Mohammad Hafeez, in T20 Internationals.

Since November 2021, he has not featured in an international match for his country since the selectors have opted to give younger players a chance to step up and prove their worth.

Given that no permanent replacement has been found, Aaqib pointed out that Malik may still be the best man for the job.

“Pakistan doesn’t have a replacement for Shoaib Malik,” he told pak.tv as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just finished playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, which they won after beating the Black Caps by five wickets in the final.

They will now feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Their first game will be against arch-rivals India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

