Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed believes top order batsman Fakhar Zaman can be Pakistan’s match-winner against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Zaman was initially a reserve player in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team, but was moved into the main squad as spinner Usman Qadir is still recovering from a hairline fracture in his right thumb.

He was nowhere near his best during the Asia Cup, where the men in green faced their arch-rivals twice, as he finished with 96 runs in six matches at an average of 16 and a strike-rate of 103.22.

Knowing how deadly the 32-year-old can be when he is on song, Aaqib sees Pakistan triumphing over India if Zaman “plays with control” and makes a big score.

That being said, the former pace bowler admitted that there is a clear difference between India and Pakistan’s middle order as this is an area the men in green have struggled to fix for quite some time now.

“Similarly with Fakhar Zaman, if he plays with control, he can win the match for Pakistan. But the middle-order line-up of India and Pakistan, that’s the difference,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Babar Azam’s side recently played a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

Pakistan will now kickstart their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign and face India in their opening match on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

