Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has admitted that sometimes he does feel hurt when being told the hard truth by famed six-hitting powerhouse Shahid Afridi.

Even though it can be a bitter pill to swallow, Shehzad is grateful for what Afridi tells him as he sees the former captain as an “elder brother”.

“Shahid Bhai, listen. I don’t know why you said that. You’ve been an elder brother to me, you can say anything to me. Sometimes, it does hurt me, but you have always been an elder brother to me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old recently featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he scored 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two fifties, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He then proceeded to play in the National T20 Cup, making 68 runs in four games for Central Punjab at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

Pakistan are now taking on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch.

Their next assignment will be the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

