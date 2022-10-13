Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has told batsman Ahmed Shehzad that he wants him to score runs.

Shehzad has been trying to get back into the national team, but has not had any luck over the past few years.

The 30-year-old, who last played international cricket in October 2019, has been playing domestic cricket in order to earn a recall.

He did well in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as he amassed 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two fifties, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

However, he wasn’t at his best in the National T20 Cup as he mustered 68 runs in four games for Central Punjab at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

“I want you to score runs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will then be on their way to Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sometimes it hurts, Ahmed Shehzad on being told the hard truth by Pakistan six-hitting icon

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! 209 ( 21.52 % ) He is ok! 262 ( 26.98 % ) He is overrated! 500 ( 51.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...