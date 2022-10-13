Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

“Where do I score runs? At my home?” This was the question Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad asked former captain Shahid Afridi when expressing his frustration at not being given enough opportunities to play at the domestic level.

Shehzad is targeting a comeback to international cricket, which he has not played since October 2019.

He did feature in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he excelled with the bat as he smashed 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two fifties, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He then played for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and scored 68 runs in four games at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

However, he feels that not appearing in bigger domestic tournaments like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is hurting his chances of returning to the national team.

The 30-year-old went undrafted in PSL 7, but will be hoping for better luck in PSL 8, which will be held from February to March in 2023.

“You tell me, where do I score runs? At my home?” Shehzad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team are currently in New Zealand, where they are playing a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh.

Afterwards, they will play in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

