Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan top order batsman Ahmed Shehzad has asked iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi which Pakistan Super League (PSL) team says no to picking him.

Shehzad is determined to get back into the Pakistan team, but knows that he has to perform well at the domestic level in order to do so.

With the PSL being one of the premier tournaments that the selectors keep a close eye on, he is eager to grab his opportunity should he be given one next year.

Shehzad went undrafted for PSL 7 this year, but will no doubt be hoping a franchise picks him for PSL 8, which is scheduled to be held from February to March in 2023.

He recently played in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and walloped 164 runs in five matches for the Rawalakot Hawks, which included two fifties, at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 132.25.

He then represented Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup and made 68 runs in four games at an average of 17 and a strike-rate of 111.47.

“I keep saying that. I want to score runs, but at least don’t deny me the platforms where I can score. I will ask you when sides in PSL want to pick me, who comes in and says no?” the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will then participate in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

