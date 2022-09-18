Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said his salary is zero despite holding the top job in Pakistan cricket.

He added that he has not taken any “unnecessary perks” and revealed that he has spent “just 2.5 lac rupees on my official tours”.

“My salary as PCB chairman is zero and I have not taken any unnecessary perks so far as the chairman. I have not taken an entertainment allowance and spent just 2.5 lac rupees on my official tours as of yet,” he said while speaking to National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Ramiz also made it clear that he has never taken his wife or any of his relatives on tours with him.

“I am here to work for cricket’s promotion. Neither I took my wife on any official tour nor benefitted any of my relatives,” he said.

The former captain further said that his family didn’t want him to be PCB chairman as they knew he would make no money.

“My family did not want me to accept the PCB Chairmanship. They knew [the] PCB chairman gets nothing except being called out every time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team fell short in their hopes of winning the Asia Cup as Sri Lanka beat them by 23 runs in the final.

Pakistan will be preparing for their seven-match T20 series against England.

The first four matches will take place in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three games will be played in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

Afterwards, Pakistan will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with all the games being held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

